Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46,691.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $173.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.35 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.