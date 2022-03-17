National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 12,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 266,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

