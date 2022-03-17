NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 217,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,869,369 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 268,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

