NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NBMI opened at GBX 86.62 ($1.13) on Thursday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 81.70 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 98.70 ($1.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.99.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

