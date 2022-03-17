NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.26).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 186.60 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market cap of £578.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 162.80 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 239.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,221.07). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,025.49).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

