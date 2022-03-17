NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Update

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 547,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $957.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

