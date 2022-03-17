Neutrino Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035155 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.