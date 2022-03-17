New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 190,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 90,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.