Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.