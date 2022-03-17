Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

