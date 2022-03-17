Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

