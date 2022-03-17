Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $72,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 44,279.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 59,335 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

