Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $99,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32.

