NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NexImmune in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

