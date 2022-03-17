NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NexImmune in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 488,140 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 155,018 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NexImmune (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
