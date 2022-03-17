NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.19 on Thursday, hitting 15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,148. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.50 and a twelve month high of 15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 14.46.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 14.75 per share, for a total transaction of 292,536.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 213,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,356.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.