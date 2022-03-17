Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $164,287.20 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $7.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 498,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,880. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.11 and a 52-week high of $190.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

