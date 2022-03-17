NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Purchases 100,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NGL stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

