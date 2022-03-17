Nimiq (NIM) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.97 million and $1.31 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,808.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.65 or 0.06867756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00270670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.53 or 0.00726620 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00066503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00457116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00379748 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,672,510,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,260,933 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

