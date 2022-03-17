Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nintendo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,577,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Nintendo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 307,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.