NIO (NIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:NIO opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

