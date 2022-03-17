Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.21.

NOAH opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

