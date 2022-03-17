Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.21.
NOAH opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
