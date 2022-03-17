Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NOBH stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. Nobility Homes has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured and modular homes through retail sales centers in Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The firm is also involved in real properties investment; and provides insurance and financial services.

