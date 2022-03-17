Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOBH opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Nobility Homes has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter.

Nobility Homes, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of manufactured and modular homes through retail sales centers in Florida. It also sells its manufactured homes on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities. The firm is also involved in real properties investment; and provides insurance and financial services.

