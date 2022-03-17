Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

