Northland Securities Trims HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Target Price to $7.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HYRE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 258.46% and a negative net margin of 84.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HyreCar by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

