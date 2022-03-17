Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $426.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NOC opened at $424.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $306.85 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $405.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.