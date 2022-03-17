NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.12.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.45. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.30.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

