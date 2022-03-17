NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

