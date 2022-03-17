Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NCLH stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,760,000 after purchasing an additional 960,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

