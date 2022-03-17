Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

