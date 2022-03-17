Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $138.47. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90. Novanta has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

