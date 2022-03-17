Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,799. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

