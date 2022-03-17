Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. Nucor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.300 EPS.

Nucor stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.11. 2,845,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,929. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.14. Nucor has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

