Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 46,233 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 2,227,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

