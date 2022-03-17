Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

