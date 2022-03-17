Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $121.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.