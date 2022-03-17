Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE:NXN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 24,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
