Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 24,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

