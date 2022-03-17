Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

