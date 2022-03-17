Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nuwellis (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.