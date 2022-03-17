NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,044,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.99. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

