NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Julie Southern Buys 135 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) Director Julie Southern bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,039.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

