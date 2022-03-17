O3Swap Market Cap Achieves $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.28 or 0.06815434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,979.43 or 0.99880090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040663 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

