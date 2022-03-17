OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $30.33 on Monday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

