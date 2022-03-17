ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 211,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in ODP by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

