Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th.

ONB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 2,533,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,847. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

