Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells $65,894.22 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $638.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.