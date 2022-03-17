Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Achieves $537,925.47

Omnitude (ECOM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $537,925.47 and $164,109.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00035840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.