ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $644.55 million and a PE ratio of -24.15. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ON24 by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 184,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,526.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

