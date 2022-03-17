Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCY remained flat at $$1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. 131,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,139. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

