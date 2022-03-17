OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

