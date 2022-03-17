Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

ONCT stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 233,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

